Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Peabody Energy Co. Decreased by B. Riley (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Peabody Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 1st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the coal producer will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Peabody Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BTU stock opened at $25.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.09. Peabody Energy has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The coal producer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.90. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 48,475.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in Peabody Energy by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 94,131 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,208,000. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,051,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

