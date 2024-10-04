Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus reissued a hold rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $193.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $189.00.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $192.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.09. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $108.60 and a 12 month high of $200.17.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.25. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,908,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $921,634,000 after buying an additional 203,495 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,255,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,662,000 after purchasing an additional 41,482 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 12,493.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,002,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,470,000 after purchasing an additional 994,385 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 158.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 863,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $149,478,000 after purchasing an additional 528,778 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 42.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 638,502 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,760,000 after buying an additional 189,600 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

