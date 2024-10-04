Realty Income (NYSE:O) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company restated their equal weight rating on shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $62.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Realty Income

Realty Income Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of O stock opened at $62.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.31. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $63.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.2635 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous oct 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 292.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Realty Income

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Realty Income by 69.6% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.