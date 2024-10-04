RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Singular Research

Singular Research upgraded shares of RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Singular Research also issued estimates for RediShred Capital’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Separately, Cormark increased their price objective on RediShred Capital from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th.

RediShred Capital Stock Up 1.3 %

CVE KUT opened at C$4.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of C$73.24 million, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.08. RediShred Capital has a one year low of C$2.32 and a one year high of C$4.00.

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. RediShred Capital had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of C$17.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RediShred Capital will post 0.2007114 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RediShred Capital Company Profile



RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. It grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates corporate shredding locations.

