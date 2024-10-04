Reviewing Brera (NASDAQ:BREA) & Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) and Brera (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Cedar Fair has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brera has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cedar Fair and Brera”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cedar Fair $1.82 billion 1.05 $124.56 million $2.43 15.31 Brera $1.15 million 7.55 -$4.80 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cedar Fair has higher revenue and earnings than Brera.

64.7% of Cedar Fair shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.3% of Brera shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cedar Fair shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cedar Fair and Brera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cedar Fair 6.80% -23.97% 6.70% Brera N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cedar Fair and Brera, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cedar Fair 1 1 9 0 2.73 Brera 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cedar Fair presently has a consensus target price of $57.91, indicating a potential upside of 55.63%. Given Cedar Fair’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cedar Fair is more favorable than Brera.

Summary

Cedar Fair beats Brera on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Michigan's Adventure situated near Muskegon, Michigan; Schlitterbahn Waterpark & Resort New Braunfels in New Braunfels, Texas; and Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston in Galveston, Texas. The company also owns and operates the Castaway Bay Indoor Waterpark Resort, Hotel Breakers, Cedar Point's Express Hotel, and Sawmill Creek Resort. Cedar Fair, L.P. was founded in 1983 and is based in Sandusky, Ohio.

About Brera

Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

