Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Upgraded at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Roku from $89.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, September 13th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.14.

ROKU opened at $75.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 2.06. Roku has a 12-month low of $48.33 and a 12-month high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. Roku had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $968.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roku news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $75,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,933.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,156 shares of company stock valued at $3,481,100 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 43.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 17.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Roku by 0.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Roku by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

