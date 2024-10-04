Royal Bank of Canada Increases Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target to $106.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.92.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $95.92 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $104.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $578.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 7,479 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $750,293.28. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,296.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 7,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $750,293.28. Following the sale, the president now owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,296.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $1,484,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,283.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,421 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 15.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,515,000 after buying an additional 27,531 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth $1,621,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth $841,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at $529,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,761,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,459,000 after acquiring an additional 184,864 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

