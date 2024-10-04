Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of SNY opened at $55.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $58.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Sanofi’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNY. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 10,641 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,355,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,386,000 after acquiring an additional 127,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

