Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Monday, August 26th.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SQNS

Sequans Communications Trading Down 5.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE SQNS opened at $1.08 on Monday. Sequans Communications has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average of $0.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQNS. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the fourth quarter worth $2,497,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $1,840,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.