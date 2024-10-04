SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Price Target Raised to $128.00

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $97.00 to $128.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SN. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on SharkNinja from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on SharkNinja from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SharkNinja from $83.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SharkNinja presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.28.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SharkNinja

SharkNinja Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SN opened at $109.05 on Monday. SharkNinja has a 12-month low of $38.69 and a 12-month high of $109.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 80.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.46 and a 200-day moving average of $78.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SharkNinja will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SharkNinja

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SharkNinja by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in SharkNinja in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

SharkNinja Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.