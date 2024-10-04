Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $103.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $90.00 to $103.00 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Shopify from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.38.

Shopify Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SHOP opened at $78.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.63. The company has a market cap of $100.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -459.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Delta Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Shopify by 28.8% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Shopify by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in Shopify by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 5,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

