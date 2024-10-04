Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SIG

Signet Jewelers Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $95.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.99. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $65.12 and a 12-month high of $112.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.10.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $353,303.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 775,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,829,326.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 3,475 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $353,303.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 775,345 shares in the company, valued at $78,829,326.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Singleton sold 18,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $1,504,706.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,542,109.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,494 shares of company stock worth $6,404,829. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,949,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,562,000 after buying an additional 193,977 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,386,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,809,000 after acquiring an additional 149,934 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 6.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,069,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,347,000 after acquiring an additional 126,726 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 71.3% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 844,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,644,000 after purchasing an additional 351,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 12.4% during the second quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 691,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,940,000 after purchasing an additional 76,534 shares during the last quarter.

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.