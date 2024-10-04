Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Receives Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $87.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

SIG opened at $95.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.10. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $65.12 and a 1 year high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $353,303.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 775,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,829,326.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $353,303.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 775,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,829,326.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Singleton sold 18,105 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $1,504,706.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,542,109.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,494 shares of company stock valued at $6,404,829 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the second quarter worth $51,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Articles

