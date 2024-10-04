SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Piyush B. Sevalia Sells 1,338 Shares

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) insider Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,338 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $240,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,515,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SiTime Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of SITM stock opened at $176.89 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.39 and a fifty-two week high of $181.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.83 and a beta of 1.82.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. SiTime had a negative net margin of 60.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $43.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,831,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,662,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,203,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,412,000 after purchasing an additional 85,800 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 62.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 208,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,883,000 after purchasing an additional 79,648 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SiTime during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

SITM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of SiTime in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays cut SiTime from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

