Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.93.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $2.50 to $1.35 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

NYSE:DTC opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.49. Solo Brands has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Solo Brands had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $131.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Solo Brands will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz purchased 134,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $175,273.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz purchased 115,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $149,726.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,726.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz acquired 134,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $175,273.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Solo Brands by 7.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,561,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,680,000 after purchasing an additional 384,989 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Solo Brands by 9.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 719,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 62,014 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Solo Brands by 7.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 623,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 41,073 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Solo Brands in the first quarter valued at $1,059,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Solo Brands by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 353,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 26,765 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

