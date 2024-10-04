Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SPHR. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

Get Sphere Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPHR

Sphere Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of SPHR stock opened at $44.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.42. Sphere Entertainment has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $51.83.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.47) by $0.47. Sphere Entertainment had a negative net margin of 19.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 111.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sphere Entertainment will post -9.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sphere Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPHR. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Sphere Entertainment by 8.2% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,538,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,167,000 after buying an additional 419,581 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sphere Entertainment by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,787,000 after buying an additional 17,613 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Sphere Entertainment by 4.4% during the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,542,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,804,000 after buying an additional 106,651 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Sphere Entertainment by 7.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 960,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,145,000 after buying an additional 69,001 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Sphere Entertainment by 0.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 673,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,071,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Sphere Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.