SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Barclays raised shares of SSE to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SSE
SSE Stock Down 0.1 %
About SSE
SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SSE
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.