SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of SSE to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSEZY opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. SSE has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $27.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.48.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

