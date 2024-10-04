Stephens Lowers First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) to Hold

Stephens cut shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FFWM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Foundation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson raised shares of First Foundation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James lowered First Foundation from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of First Foundation in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Foundation currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.80.

Get First Foundation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FFWM

First Foundation Stock Performance

Shares of First Foundation stock opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $11.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $371.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.32.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. First Foundation had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $164.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Foundation will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of First Foundation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 149,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 49,197 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 3,033,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,366,000 after purchasing an additional 90,840 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in First Foundation by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 742,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,186,000 after buying an additional 187,182 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Foundation

(Get Free Report)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.