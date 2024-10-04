Stifel Nicolaus Increases Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Price Target to $74.00

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $59.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SLNO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.71.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ SLNO opened at $48.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.04. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $55.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26 and a beta of -1.46.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.06. Equities analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kristen Yen sold 5,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $229,628.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,633,525.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Kristen Yen sold 5,017 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $229,628.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,235 shares in the company, valued at $4,633,525.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $24,365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,816,851 shares in the company, valued at $332,185,149.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 771,441 shares of company stock valued at $37,178,033. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 26.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

