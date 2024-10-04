Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 19,207 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,963% compared to the typical daily volume of 931 call options.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 1.4 %

JCI stock opened at $75.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.21 and a 200 day moving average of $68.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $78.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $231,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,828,815.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $231,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,488 shares in the company, valued at $10,828,815.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,383,385.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,879 shares of company stock worth $8,503,656 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.21.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

