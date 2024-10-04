Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,200 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,438% compared to the average volume of 78 call options.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.
SIGA opened at $6.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $495.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.90. SIGA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.39.
SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
