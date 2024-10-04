StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Flanigan’s Enterprises Price Performance
BDL opened at $26.45 on Tuesday. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a twelve month low of $24.43 and a twelve month high of $33.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $49.10 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile
Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Flanigan’s Enterprises
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.