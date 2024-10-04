StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Price Performance

BDL opened at $26.45 on Tuesday. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a twelve month low of $24.43 and a twelve month high of $33.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $49.10 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:BDL Free Report ) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

