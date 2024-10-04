StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised Streamline Health Solutions to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STRM opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.42.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 92.72% and a negative return on equity of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $4.48 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Streamline Health Solutions stock. Austin Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) by 100.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 935,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468,242 shares during the quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.59% of Streamline Health Solutions worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.