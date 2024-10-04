StockNews.com Downgrades Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) to Buy

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Trading Down 4.3 %
Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.18. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
