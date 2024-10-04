StockNews.com Downgrades Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) to Buy

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.18. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SID. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the second quarter valued at about $52,000.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

