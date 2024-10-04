StockNews.com Downgrades Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) to Hold

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Financial Institutions in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Financial Institutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ FISI opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. Financial Institutions has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $376.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.73.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Financial Institutions will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 55.8% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 338,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after buying an additional 121,233 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Financial Institutions by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after acquiring an additional 112,481 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 27.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 298,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 64,680 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 147.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 37,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 9.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company provides checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

