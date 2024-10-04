Subsea 7 S.A. (SUBCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 31st

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2827 per share by the energy company on Thursday, November 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Subsea 7 Stock Performance

Shares of SUBCY opened at $16.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 82.65 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.49. Subsea 7 has a 52 week low of $12.38 and a 52 week high of $19.60.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). Subsea 7 had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Research analysts expect that Subsea 7 will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

Featured Stories

