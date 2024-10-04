Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

SMCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nomura Securities cut Super Micro Computer from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.61.

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $41.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.23. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

