Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Sypris Solutions stock opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.64. Sypris Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $2.30.

Institutional Trading of Sypris Solutions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sypris Solutions stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,309,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 134,802 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 19.23% of Sypris Solutions worth $6,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 44.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

