TD Cowen Initiates Coverage on Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR)

Analysts at TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 183.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Allurion Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Allurion Technologies from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Allurion Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allurion Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

Shares of NYSE:ALUR opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -0.33. Allurion Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $5.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34.

Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.77 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allurion Technologies will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allurion Technologies stock. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in Allurion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ALUR – Free Report) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. owned 0.10% of Allurion Technologies worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Allurion Technologies Inc focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon), as well as offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite.

