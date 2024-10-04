TD Cowen Raises Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target to $25.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) had its price objective upped by TD Cowen from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the airline’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Southwest Airlines to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Melius restated a sell rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $29.00 to $28.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.21.

NYSE LUV opened at $30.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $35.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.91.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

In related news, Director Rakesh Gangwal acquired 643,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.98 per share, with a total value of $19,300,764.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,606,311 shares in the company, valued at $108,117,203.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 179.5% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

