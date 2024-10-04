TD Securities Cuts Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target to C$5.50

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BTE. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Baytex Energy from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$6.23.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BTE stock opened at C$4.42 on Tuesday. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of C$3.85 and a 52-week high of C$6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.33. The stock has a market cap of C$3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.76.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.04 billion. Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 0.3651203 EPS for the current year.

Baytex Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Baytex Energy’s payout ratio is currently -13.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Chadwick Kalmakoff acquired 12,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.18 per share, with a total value of C$50,160.00. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.