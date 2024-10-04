TD Securities Cuts Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$18.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.08.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of VET opened at C$14.20 on Tuesday. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of C$11.87 and a 1 year high of C$21.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of C$2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.62.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.95). The company had revenue of C$478.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$514.63 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 45.56% and a negative return on equity of 24.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 1.3855165 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -9.39%.

Insider Transactions at Vermilion Energy

In other Vermilion Energy news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,700.00. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.