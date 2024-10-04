Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $45.00. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.55% from the stock’s previous close.

TEM has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tempus AI from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Longbow Research assumed coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

TEM opened at $48.96 on Wednesday. Tempus AI has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $77.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.41.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($6.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.41) by ($2.36). The company had revenue of $165.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tempus AI will post -6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Northwestern University bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the second quarter worth approximately $491,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the second quarter worth approximately $633,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the second quarter worth $634,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $756,000.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

