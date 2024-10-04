Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on TME shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Daiwa America downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

TME opened at $13.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.65. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $15.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.74.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 10.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,057,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,395,000 after buying an additional 84,131 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,871,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088,504 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,542,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,775,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 7,129,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,167,000 after buying an additional 1,925,124 shares during the period. 24.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

