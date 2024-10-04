The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target to $39.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

ST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Vertical Research started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.40.

NYSE:ST opened at $34.38 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $43.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.71.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -436.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 399.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 227.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

