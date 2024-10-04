The Walt Disney Company to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.96 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Walt Disney in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now forecasts that the entertainment giant will earn $4.96 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.99. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walt Disney’s current full-year earnings is $4.92 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DIS. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $93.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Walt Disney has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.69 billion, a PE ratio of 101.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,769,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,815,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,582 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,883,983 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,477,831,000 after buying an additional 1,449,730 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,281,047 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,417,958,000 after buying an additional 425,438 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $1,490,492,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,040,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,473,252,000 after buying an additional 293,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.