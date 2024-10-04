Todd Harris Sells 500 Shares of Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) Stock

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRAGet Free Report) CEO Todd Harris sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $12,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,477,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,456,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Todd Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, September 25th, Todd Harris sold 600 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $14,406.00.
  • On Monday, September 23rd, Todd Harris sold 10,092 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $243,519.96.
  • On Thursday, September 19th, Todd Harris sold 5,698 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $138,518.38.

Tyra Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Tyra Biosciences stock opened at $21.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.99. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $25.14.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tyra Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYRA. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 12.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 32.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 14,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TYRA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile



Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

