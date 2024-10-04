Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

TTD has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.89.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $111.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.69 and a 200-day moving average of $94.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.73, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.48. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $112.22.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 20,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total transaction of $2,235,908.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,432,378.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $160,712.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,846.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 20,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total transaction of $2,235,908.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,432,378.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,077,248 shares of company stock valued at $115,353,156 in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 119.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 889.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

