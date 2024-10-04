Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Given New $425.00 Price Target at Barclays

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $394.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.92.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TT opened at $386.93 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $184.02 and a fifty-two week high of $391.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $353.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,447,862.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,902.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $206,211,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 27,824.4% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 572,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,689,000 after purchasing an additional 570,679 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 7,363.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 422,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,067,000 after purchasing an additional 417,120 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 41.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,060,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,402,000 after buying an additional 309,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 162.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 447,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,263,000 after acquiring an additional 277,274 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

