Truist Financial Cuts Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target to $44.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NOG. StockNews.com cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

NYSE NOG opened at $39.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.81. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $43.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.28 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Oil and Gas

In other news, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 1,500 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $52,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,727,440.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $142,537.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,526,859.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $52,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,727,440.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Northern Oil and Gas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 112,100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 338.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 88.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Stories

