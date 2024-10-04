Truist Financial Increases CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Price Target to $38.00

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CNX Resources from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a sector underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CNX Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $34.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.37. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $34.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.57.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $321.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.46 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.81 per share, with a total value of $2,010,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 401,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,794.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 593,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,873,000 after acquiring an additional 58,328 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 64,084.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 52,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 28,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 351,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,039,000 after acquiring an additional 23,195 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

