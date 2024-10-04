Truist Financial Raises Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Price Target to $76.00

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CORT has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $38.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $45.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 0.45. Corcept Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.20.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Corcept Therapeutics

In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $509,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,888.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $509,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,888.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $353,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,039 shares in the company, valued at $213,176.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,251 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,292 over the last quarter. 20.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Corcept Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 199.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 211,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after buying an additional 140,815 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $8,066,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $984,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 190.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 66,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 43,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 6,252.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.