Truist Financial Trims SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Target Price to $38.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

SM has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on SM Energy from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut SM Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded SM Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.78.

SM stock opened at $44.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $53.26. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 4.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.75 and a 200-day moving average of $46.34.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.28. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $634.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from SM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SM Energy by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in SM Energy by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 71,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 38,700 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $7,154,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in SM Energy by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 198,380 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 21,102 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in SM Energy by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,077,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,710,000 after purchasing an additional 198,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

