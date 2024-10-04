Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TRMK. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Trustmark from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of TRMK opened at $31.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Trustmark has a 12-month low of $18.96 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.74.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $283.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.83 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Trustmark will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 35.80%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Trustmark by 338.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 13,598 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trustmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,081,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Trustmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Trustmark by 3.1% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,442,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,398,000 after purchasing an additional 102,268 shares in the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

