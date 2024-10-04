TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.40 price target on shares of TRX Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

TRX Gold Price Performance

NYSE TRX opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. TRX Gold has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.42.

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. TRX Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that TRX Gold will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TRX Gold stock. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in TRX Gold Co. (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 291,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC owned about 0.10% of TRX Gold as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

TRX Gold Company Profile

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

