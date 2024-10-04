Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Price Performance

NYSE:TKC opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $8.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

