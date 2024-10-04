U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO) PT Raised to $24.00 at HC Wainwright

U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $23.50 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 150.78% from the stock’s current price.
U.S. GoldMining Trading Up 16.4 %
NASDAQ:USGO opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. U.S. GoldMining has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average is $5.93.
About U.S. GoldMining
