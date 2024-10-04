Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $116.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RARE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.43.

RARE stock opened at $53.66 on Tuesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $31.52 and a fifty-two week high of $60.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.91.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.12. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 121.57% and a negative return on equity of 266.02%. The business had revenue of $147.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $1,117,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,223,985 shares in the company, valued at $124,209,562.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 40,091 shares of company stock worth $2,125,513 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

