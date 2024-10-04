Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of VNDA opened at $4.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.31 million, a PE ratio of -56.25 and a beta of 0.77. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $6.75.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $50.47 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 65.9% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

