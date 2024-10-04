Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $107.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Vera Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.75.

Shares of NASDAQ VERA opened at $40.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 21.43, a quick ratio of 21.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Vera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.89 and its 200-day moving average is $39.05.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Equities analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Vera Therapeutics news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 15,625 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $585,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg sold 1,177 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $49,445.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 160,376 shares in the company, valued at $6,737,395.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 15,625 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $585,937.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,972 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,398 shares of company stock valued at $2,275,656. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 20.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

